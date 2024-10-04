Iran-Israel Conflict: Khamenei Warns Of 'Another Strike If Needed' Amid Global Market Jitters

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare sermon delivered before the Friday congregational prayers in Tehran, warned of another strike on Israel "if needed".

The 85-year-old said his country's decision to fire ballistic missiles on Israel's military facilities on Tuesday was a "legitimate" response against the excesses committed by the Israeli forces in Palestine and Lebanon.

"The action taken by our armed forces was just a small response compared to the crimes the bloodthirsty Zionist regime has committed in Gaza," he said.

"Our right to strike at the Zionist entity several days ago was totally legitimate... If needed, in the future, we will strike the Zionist entity again," Khamenei said.

The remarks come amidst widespread criticism of Iran in the West, with the US and several of its European allies accusing the country of pushing the Middle East towards a regional war. "This is a significant escalation by Iran ... there will be severe consequences," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said.