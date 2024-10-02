NDTV ProfitWorldWorld Leaders Condemn Iran Attack On Israel
World Leaders Condemn Iran Attack On Israel

The attack by Iran came shortly after the United States had issued a warning of an imminent threat.

02 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliatory response. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliatory response. (Source: PTI)

In a significant escalation of tensions in West Asia, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday evening. The attack, which began around 7:30 p.m. local time, came shortly after the United States had issued a warning of an imminent threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliatory response. The Israel Defense Forces said many of the missiles had been intercepted and reports indicated one person had been killed in the West Bank.

Iran’s attack followed Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, on Sept. 27.

World leaders strongly condemned the attack and urged the leaders to bring down tensions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "unequivocally condemned Iran's reckless attack against Israel".

"It puts innocent civilians at risk. We fully support Israel's right to defend itself against this attack. And, we repeat our call for de-escalation across the region, for the safety of all civilians."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to X to say that Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack and has been calling for de-escalation.

This is an extremely dangerous escalation. Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation, he said. "Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities."

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Iran's attack and said that it "cannot be tolerated."

"In the last few hours, the Iranian regime has launched over 200 ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It's too soon to assess the impact fully, but I condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation and push the region even closer to the brink. It cannot be tolerated."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the mounting tensions and called for an urgent need of ceasefire.

Guterres said on X, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict, with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

