World Leaders Condemn Iran Attack On Israel

In a significant escalation of tensions in West Asia, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday evening. The attack, which began around 7:30 p.m. local time, came shortly after the United States had issued a warning of an imminent threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliatory response. The Israel Defense Forces said many of the missiles had been intercepted and reports indicated one person had been killed in the West Bank.

Iran’s attack followed Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, on Sept. 27.

World leaders strongly condemned the attack and urged the leaders to bring down tensions.