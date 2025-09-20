'Aao, Ab Laut Chalen!': Radhika Gupta Backs 'India Of 2025' As Better Bet After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

India of 2025 is a far more exciting place than what it was two decades ago, according to Edelweiss AMC's Managing Director and CEO Radhika Gupta. Amid the latest H1-B visa fee hike, the India Inc leader took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) and said she graduated from the US in 2005, however, 'India of 2025' is a far more exciting place than 'India of 2005' ever was.

This comes as US President Donald Trump hiked the annual fee for H1-B visa. Visa applicants and holders now have to pay $100,000 every year through their employer or they will be barred from the country.

Three years after Gupta graduated in 2005, a financial crisis created a similar type of confusion for Indian students and professionals in the US. Many of them came back to India, including the people who had visas. Gupta was one of the returnees.

After 20 years, these returnees have built a fulfilling life in India where there are 'tremendous' professional opportunities. "Personally, I wouldn't want to go back — at all," said in her post. She asked the students who are in US campus now and feeling disheartened to hang in there. "When one door closes, other opens back home."