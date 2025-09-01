Watch: PM Modi, Putin Interact With President Xi, Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared images of his informal interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!” The two leaders were seen in an informal interaction along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi and Putin also shared a warm hug that was captured in a viral photo.