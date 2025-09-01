Watch: PM Modi, Putin Interact With President Xi, Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!” The two leaders were seen in an informal interaction along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared images of his informal interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.
Modi and Putin also shared a warm hug that was captured in a viral photo.
Always a delight to meet President Putin! pic.twitter.com/XtDSyWEmtw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025
The development comes as India is facing 50% tariffs from the United States, half of which came into effect last week as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has been saying that India’s purchase is helping Russia fund the ongoing war in Ukraine.
After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful. pic.twitter.com/oYZVGDLxtc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025
Additionally, PM Modi’s visit to China after seven years comes at a key moment. He attended the SCO Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday, signalling renewed warmth between India and China amid tariff tensions with the US.
“Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,” PM Modi said in a separate X post.
Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/K1eKVoHCvv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025
In a key image, PM Modi was seen walking ahead with Putin and Jinping behind him. Netizens labelled the image as “powerful optics” to reflect Russia-China’s support for India amid the US tensions.
Following their meeting, Modi was warmly welcomed by Jinping and both leaders have pledged to improve ties and boost trade.
å¨å¤©æ´¥ä¸æµ·åä½ç»ç»å³°ä¼æé´ï¼æä¸ä¹ è¿å¹³ä¸»å¸ä¸¾è¡äºå¯æææçä¼æ¤ãæä»¬åé¡¾äºèªä¸æ¬¡åå±±ä¼æ¤ä»¥æ¥å°ä¸å ³ç³»çç§¯æåå±å¿å¤´ãæä»¬ä¸è´è®¤ä¸ºä¿æè¾¹å¢å°åºçåå¹³ä¸å®å®ååéè¦ï¼å¹¶éç³äºå¨ç¸äºå°éãäºå©å ±èµ¢åç¸äºä½è° çåºç¡ä¸å å¼ºåä½çæ¿è¯ºã pic.twitter.com/ughJElPTMW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025
At the reception, the Chinese President remarked that the SCO holds "greater" responsibility for regional peace, stability and development.
In a candid video, Modi, Putin and Jinping were also seen sharing a light moment.
#SCOSummit2025 isnât all seriousâ#Modi, #Putin, and #XiJinping share a laugh that says more than speeches.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 1, 2025
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for latest updates on Modi's China visit. pic.twitter.com/xYpm4sSTlF
Besides PM Modi and Putin, leaders from other Asian nations, the Middle East and Pakistan attend the two-day summit.
Earlier, PM Modi also held a productive talk with Kyrgyz President Japarov, reaffirming the strong partnership between the two nations.
PM Modi also met with leaders of Uzbekistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Myanmar, among other countries.
Very good interaction with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan. India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation.@NikolPashinyan pic.twitter.com/fiK1q3kLOe— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025
There was no report of PM Modi’s interaction with Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif amid diplomatic fallout between the two nations over the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.