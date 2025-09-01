Watch: PM Modi, Putin Interact With President Xi, Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On

Business NewsWorldWatch: PM Modi, Putin Interact With President Xi, Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!” The two leaders were seen in an informal interaction along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

01 Sep 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Modi and Putin also shared a warm hug that was captured in a viral photo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared images of his informal interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. 

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!” The two leaders were seen in an informal interaction along with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Modi and Putin also shared a warm hug that was captured in a viral photo.

The development comes as India is facing 50% tariffs from the United States, half of which came into effect last week as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has been saying that India’s purchase is helping Russia fund the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Additionally, PM Modi’s visit to China after seven years comes at a key moment. He attended the SCO Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday, signalling renewed warmth between India and China amid tariff tensions with the US.

“Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,” PM Modi said in a separate X post.

In a key image, PM Modi was seen walking ahead with Putin and Jinping behind him. Netizens labelled the image as “powerful optics” to reflect Russia-China’s support for India amid the US tensions.

Following their meeting, Modi was warmly welcomed by Jinping and both leaders have pledged to improve ties and boost trade.

At the reception, the Chinese President remarked that the SCO holds "greater" responsibility for regional peace, stability and development.

In a candid video, Modi, Putin and Jinping were also seen sharing a light moment.

Besides PM Modi and Putin, leaders from other Asian nations, the Middle East and Pakistan attend the two-day summit.

Earlier, PM Modi also held a productive talk with Kyrgyz President Japarov, reaffirming the strong partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi also met with leaders of Uzbekistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Myanmar, among other countries.

There was no report of PM Modi’s interaction with Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif amid diplomatic fallout between the two nations over the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
