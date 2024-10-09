Hurricane Milton Live Tracker: Landfall Date And Time, Latest Updates And More About Category 5 Hurricane

Hurricane Milton closed in on the U.S. state of Florida as it re-intensified into a Category 5 storm, barrelling across the Gulf of Mexico. Milton, one of the strongest hurricanes in the region, is expected to hit Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Millions of Floridians hurried to complete their storm preparations and evacuate areas prone to being hit. A Hurricane warning has been put in place for 28 counties in Florida.

Hurricane Milton imposes an "extremely life-threatening situation" on the western coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. It said that damaging winds and torrential rainfall would be extending well inland and outside the forecast zone.

On Monday, Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified to sustain a wind speed of 290 km per hour but dropped dramatically on Tuesday morning. Not long after, the hurricane regained its speed as winds hit 257 km/hr in the evening of the same day. The storm intensified from Category 1 to Category 5 within hours on Monday.