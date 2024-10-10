Hurricane Milton Live Tracker: Storm Hits Florida, Weakens To Category 1

Hurricane Milton struck Florida's West Coast in the United States as the Category 3 storm made landfall on Wednesday evening south of Tampa Bay in the Siesta Key area, a barrier island next to Sarasota.

It brought powerful winds, heavy rain and tornadoes to parts of the West Coast. The storm's maximum sustained winds at landfall were registered at 195 kilometres per hour (120 miles per hour), as per the National Hurricane Center.

As per NHC's (National Hurricane Center) latest advisory, Hurricane Milton has weakened further and is now a Category 1 hurricane. It will continuee to move East-Northeastwards across the Florida Peninsula.

Hurricane Milton is the ninth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which typically extends from June 1 to November 30.

According to PowerOutage.US latest numbers, around 2.8 million customers were without power across Florida amid reports of the hurricane spawning multiple tornadoes across its path on Wednesday night.