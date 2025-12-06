Hugh Grant Reveals Indian Roots, Recalls Kolkata Memories At Leadership Summit

Grant, 65, also reminisced about his first visit to India in 1988 to shoot the French film La Nuit Bengali in Kolkata. “I shot a very arty film in 1988, French, La Nuit Bengali in Kolkata and it never really had much of the release... but I thoroughly enjoyed being in Kolkata,” he said, recalling the cultural shock and how he eventually loved the city.

He shared a humorous anecdote about his young driver, “When I arrived, he introduced himself as Bishu and he looked like a 12-year-old. I think he might have been 13, and I said, ‘You sure you can drive?’ and he said ‘yes’. And within three weeks, he crashed quite badly. And he was fired. Months later, I bumped into him and he said, ‘It’s all good sir, I got a new job. I am now driving a school bus.’ He was great.”