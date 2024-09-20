From Intern To CEO: Elliott Hill's Incredible Journey At Nike Goes Viral

Global sportswear major Nike has appointed Elliott Hill as its new chief executive officer (CEO), bringing the company's longtime executive out of retirement. Hill will replace outgoing CEO John Donahoe as Nike aims for revival. The new top executive will join his office on October 14.

Hill, who originally joined Nike as an intern in 1988, served as the President of the company's Consumer and Marketplace before his retirement in 2020. He will draw an annual base salary of $1.5 million in the new role.

Soon after the announcement, Elliott Hill’s incredible three-decade journey at Nike attracted the attention of social media users.

Users shared Hill’s LinkedIn profile, highlighting his impressive career progression at the company over 32 years.

"Nike asked him to just do it and he did it," an X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of Hill's LinkedIn profile.