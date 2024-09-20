From Intern To CEO: Elliott Hill's Incredible Journey At Nike Goes Viral
As per his LinkedIn profile, Hill joined Nike in 1988 and held several leadership positions before retiring in 2020.
Global sportswear major Nike has appointed Elliott Hill as its new chief executive officer (CEO), bringing the company's longtime executive out of retirement. Hill will replace outgoing CEO John Donahoe as Nike aims for revival. The new top executive will join his office on October 14.
Hill, who originally joined Nike as an intern in 1988, served as the President of the company's Consumer and Marketplace before his retirement in 2020. He will draw an annual base salary of $1.5 million in the new role.
Soon after the announcement, Elliott Hill’s incredible three-decade journey at Nike attracted the attention of social media users.
Users shared Hill’s LinkedIn profile, highlighting his impressive career progression at the company over 32 years.
"Nike asked him to just do it and he did it," an X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of Hill's LinkedIn profile.
Nike asked him to just do it and he did it pic.twitter.com/n0bSXXRqzS— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 20, 2024
"Nike has a new CEO, and his resume is fantastic. 'Intern, Apparel Sales Representative'," wrote another person.
Nike has a new CEO, and his resume is fantastic.— Ben Gilbert (@gilbert) September 19, 2024
"Intern, Apparel Sales Representative" pic.twitter.com/d7trUt3oRF
Here are some more reactions
Nikeâs new CEO, Elliot Hill started off as an intern at Nike. 32 years later, heâs CEO of the company.— Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) September 20, 2024
What a story! pic.twitter.com/yjLLpzfspa
Career path of new #Nike CEO Elliott Hill. From Intern to CEO. Incredible. $NKE @Nike pic.twitter.com/4eHwnONHWX— Fred (@lifeof_fred) September 19, 2024
Nikeâs new CEO may have the best LinkedIn profile ever â 32 years with the same company, from intern to CEO! pic.twitter.com/jC431SCnW6— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 20, 2024
Rise and Rise of Elliott Hill
Elliott Hill started as an intern at Nike in 1988. He joined the company as an Apparel Sales Representative intern and continued in the position for two years.
Hill made a steady rise within the company and moved on to sales roles. He worked in the Sports Graphics sales department for one year till 1991 and then moved to Team Sales from 1991 to 1994.
He was later promoted to the Sales Representative position, a role he served for two years till 1996.
Rising through the ranks, Hill soon assumed managerial positions. He worked in the Sales Management team from 1996 to 1998 and then became the Director of the Team Sports Division for two years.
From here, Hill’s meteoric rise in the company started and he landed the role of Vice President of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Sales and Retail in 2000. He returned to the US as the Vice President and General Manager of USA Retail.
He was promoted to the position of Vice President of USA Commerce at Nike, where he served till 2005.
He continued to strengthen his career at Nike, becoming the Vice President of Global Retail from 2006 to 2010. Hill then became Nike’s Vice President and General Manager of North America till 2013.
Eliot Hill was President of Geographies & Sales at Nike from 2013 to 2016.
He was then appointed the President of Geographies & Integrated Marketplace before he moved to be Nike's President of Consumer & Marketplace till his retirement in 2020.