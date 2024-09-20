Nike Replaces CEO Donahoe With Veteran Executive In Revival Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. ousted beleaguered Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe, bringing longtime executive Elliott Hill out of retirement in a bid to return the struggling athletic brand to its glory days.

Hill, 60, originally joined Nike in 1988 and served as president of consumer and marketplace before he retired in 2020. He will take over on Oct. 14. Donahoe, 64, will retire and remain an adviser through January.

Nike shares jumped more than 7% in extended New York trading. The stock has tumbled 25% this year as the sneaker giant struggles with falling sales and customer defections to upstart athletic brands such as On and Hoka, as well as to more established rivals like Adidas. Donahoe, a former eBay Inc. chief and Bain & Co. consultant who took over in 2020, has largely been the face of the downfall.

“We are all aware we have faced challenges in the past year, but our foundation remains extremely strong,” Executive Chairman Mark Parker said in an employee memo Thursday. “Now more than ever, we need to come together to accelerate and fulfill our potential to build what’s next for Nike Inc.’s growth.”

Investors will be looking for the new regime to speed up product development and release more of the groundbreaking sneaker technology that once defined the brand. The decision to bring back a longtime executive, rather than tap another outsider less-steeped in Nike’s culture of innovation, points to the company’s desperation in reversing a sales slump that has hurt shares, employee morale, and the brand’s global cachet.

In a message to staff after the announcement, Hill said he knows “things haven’t been easy.” He urged employees to rally as a team and act with a sense of urgency, saying the company needs to both deliver results now and set itself up for future success.

Within the company, there were signs of enthusiasm: Some employees celebrated the news of the CEO switch with bottles of prosecco littered on a desk in the office, according to a photo seen by Bloomberg News.

“Employees are looking for a fresh start after blaming Donahoe for pandemic-era missteps,” said Adam Calamar, a portfolio manager at Jensen Investment Management, which has held Nike shares since 2011. “Hill represents hope for a strategic reset and cultural revival.”