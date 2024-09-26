France Wants UN Security Council Expanded With India As Permanent Member: Macron

There is a need to expand the United Nations Security Council, and India should be among the nations who are granted a permanent seat in the top global body, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

While addressing the UN General Debate in New York on Wednesday, Macron said the multilateral institution needs to become more representative to operate efficiently.

"I hear many voices say that the United Nations should be thrown into the trash, it's no longer useful," Macron said in his speech.

"You see, we clearly cannot resolve conflicts," the French leader added. His statement comes in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the threat of a full-scale war in the Middle East, with the hostilities increasing between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"Let us be constructively impatient in this matter. Let us just make the United Nations more efficient. First, by perhaps, making it more representative," Macron said.