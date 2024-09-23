Lifted 250 Million Out Of Poverty, Ready To Share Model With Global South: PM Modi At UN

India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty, and the country is ready to share its model of success with the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' on Monday.

"Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful," Modi told the gathering.

"We are ready to share this experience of success with the Global South," Modi said, adding that for India, "one earth, one family and one future is a commitment."

Referring to the rapid developments in advanced technology, Modi said that the focus should be on its "safe and responsible" usage. A balanced regulation is needed, he added.

"We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI," the prime minister said.