Lifted 250 Million Out Of Poverty, Ready To Share Model With Global South: PM Modi At UN
Cyber security, maritime and space are "emerging as new theatres of conflict", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the UN Summit of the Future.
India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty, and the country is ready to share its model of success with the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' on Monday.
"Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful," Modi told the gathering.
"We are ready to share this experience of success with the Global South," Modi said, adding that for India, "one earth, one family and one future is a commitment."
Referring to the rapid developments in advanced technology, Modi said that the focus should be on its "safe and responsible" usage. A balanced regulation is needed, he added.
"We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI," the prime minister said.
'New Theatres Of Conflict'
"While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber security, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition," Modi said.
Ahead of Modi's visit to the US, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had highlighted that maritime security and counter-terrorism will remain among the priority areas for them.
The prime minister, while speaking at the UN summit, also called for reforms in global institutions. "The success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance."
The statement comes in the backdrop of India seeking a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. The US on Sept. 22 reiterated its support for India's inclusion as a permanent member in the UNSC.
"President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council," a statement by the White House said.
Notably, Modi arrived in the US for a three-day visit on Sept. 21. On the first day, he attended the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden. On the second day, he addressed the Indian diaspora in New York and held a roundtable meeting with top chief executive officers. This was followed by Modi's address at the UN summit on the third and final day of his visit.