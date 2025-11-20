Epstein Files Decoded: The People, The Papers, And The Questions They Raise
US lawmakers have passed a bill mandating the release of government documents connected to late sex crime offender Jeffrey Epstein.
US President Donald Trump announced on social media on Nov. 19 that he had signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Justice Department to release all documents linked to late sex crime offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, The New York Times reported.
While the signing of the new bill marks a major step toward transparency, it does not guarantee that all documents will be made public, as the law allows the Justice Department to withhold materials that could affect ongoing investigations.
The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Nov. 18 and the Senate later approved it unanimously. The new law directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all documents related to the late convicted sex crime offender and his associate, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, according to PBS News.
The House passed the measure with a commanding 427-1 vote, while the Senate granted unanimous consent to approve it, bypassing a formal roll call even before the bill was officially transmitted to the chamber, reported Al Jazeera.
For months, the term 'Epstein files' has cast a shadow over the Trump administration, as pressure mounted over the crimes of the late convicted sex offender. Calls for transparency came not only from Trump’s supporters, but also from within his own Republican Party, with lawmakers seeking clarity on what federal investigations had uncovered about Epstein and his network.
What are the Epstein Files?
The Epstein files are a vast collection of documents and evidence accumulated over more than a decade of investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein was first convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, after a 14-year-old girl’s parents reported abuse at his Palm Beach home. He received a plea deal that spared him a lengthy prison sentence, according to a BBC report.
In 2019, Epstein faced new federal charges for running a network of underage girls for sex, but died in prison while awaiting trial, with his death ruled a suicide. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for conspiring with Epstein to traffic girls and is serving a 20-year sentence.
Investigations yielded hundreds of gigabytes of data, including witness interview transcripts, emails, flight logs and other materials seized from Epstein’s properties. While the new law allows Bondi to withhold files that identify victims, the legislation opens the door to public access to other materials and documents.
Who is named in the Epstein Files?
Existing public records and court releases have referenced a range of high-profile figures, though being named does not indicate wrongdoing.
The Wall Street Journal reported that in May that the Justice Department told Trump that his name appeared in the Epstein Files.
A 2024 release of court documents revealed many names, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former prince and brother of King Charles III, former US President Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson. Billionaire Elon Musk, too, was listed in flight logs released in September.
The most recent batch of emails from the Epstein estate, released on Nov. 12, also included Clinton’s former Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, and Trump’s former aide, Steve Bannon, according to the BBC.
Which Files Will Be Made Public?
The Act requires the attorney general to make all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative material publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format. This includes materials related to all investigations, prosecutions, or custodial matters involving Epstein and Maxwell.
It also mandates the release of information on people “including government officials, named or referenced in connection with Epstein’s criminal activities, civil settlements, immunity or plea agreements or investigatory proceedings,” according to NBC News.
The new legislation even covers entities such as corporate, nonprofit, academic, or government organisations, with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks.
Can Dept of Justice Withhold Any Files?
The measure permits the attorney general to withhold certain documents, including the materials that would jeopardise an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary, according to NBC News.
But the law does not specify the duration for “temporary” halt or what penalties might apply for failing to comply. According to the BBC, many questions about Epstein remain unanswered, especially why he received a lenient sentence in Florida, whether he and Maxwell acted alone and how he was able to take his own life in prison.