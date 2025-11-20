Epstein Files Decoded: The People, The Papers, And The Questions They Raise

US President Donald Trump announced on social media on Nov. 19 that he had signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Justice Department to release all documents linked to late sex crime offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, The New York Times reported.

While the signing of the new bill marks a major step toward transparency, it does not guarantee that all documents will be made public, as the law allows the Justice Department to withhold materials that could affect ongoing investigations.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Nov. 18 and the Senate later approved it unanimously. The new law directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all documents related to the late convicted sex crime offender and his associate, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, according to PBS News.

The House passed the measure with a commanding 427-1 vote, while the Senate granted unanimous consent to approve it, bypassing a formal roll call even before the bill was officially transmitted to the chamber, reported Al Jazeera.

For months, the term 'Epstein files' has cast a shadow over the Trump administration, as pressure mounted over the crimes of the late convicted sex offender. Calls for transparency came not only from Trump’s supporters, but also from within his own Republican Party, with lawmakers seeking clarity on what federal investigations had uncovered about Epstein and his network.