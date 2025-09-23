India, China Primary Funders Of Russian War On Ukraine: Donald Trump At UNGA
Trump boasted about his role of being a "peacemaker", saying that he has "ended seven unendable wars, including India-Pakistan".
India and China are the "primary funders" of Russia's war on Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while speaking at the UN General Assembly.
Trump's comments comes days after he imposed a 25% additional tariffs on India—taking the cumulative levies to 50%—to penalise the country for its continued purchase of Russian crude.
Trump also targeted European countries for their energy purchase from Moscow, suggesting that the US' efforts to end the war in Ukraine would not yield results till they cut off their purchases.
“It’s embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it,” Trump said. “They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we’re all wasting a lot of time," Trump said.
The American president, however, added that the US is prepared to "impose strong round of tariffs on Russia" if it does not agree to enter into a peace deal.
Even as Trump trained guns at other nations for commercial ties with Moscow, the US has imported $755 million worth of Russian uranium and plutonium so far this year, as per official figures, up from $624 million last year when Joe Biden was in power.
'Ended Seven Wars'
Trump boasted about his role of "peacemaker" amid global conflicts. He reiterated the claim of ending the India-Pakistan war—something which New Delhi has denied multiple times.
"I have ended seven unendable wars, including India-Pakistan," Trump said. He went to list other conflicts that he claims to have stopped, including those between Israel and Iran; Armenia and Azerbaijan; Cambodia and Thailand; Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Serbia and Kosovo.
Trump targeted the United Nations, saying that he was able to "end these wars" without any help from the inter-governmental organisation. "What is the purpose of the UN?" he asked.
The American president also made a mention of the Nobel Peace Prize, saying that demands have been raised to confer the award on him for being able to end major wars.
“Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements,” Trump said. "But for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with the mothers and fathers, because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and glorious wars."