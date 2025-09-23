India, China Primary Funders Of Russian War On Ukraine: Donald Trump At UNGA

India and China are the "primary funders" of Russia's war on Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while speaking at the UN General Assembly.

Trump's comments comes days after he imposed a 25% additional tariffs on India—taking the cumulative levies to 50%—to penalise the country for its continued purchase of Russian crude.

Trump also targeted European countries for their energy purchase from Moscow, suggesting that the US' efforts to end the war in Ukraine would not yield results till they cut off their purchases.

“It’s embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it,” Trump said. “They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we’re all wasting a lot of time," Trump said.

The American president, however, added that the US is prepared to "impose strong round of tariffs on Russia" if it does not agree to enter into a peace deal.