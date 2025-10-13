Donald Trump To Get Israel's Highest Civilian Award For Hostage Deal

US President Donald Trump will receive Israel's highest civilian award for his role in bringing an end to the Gaza war and ensuring the release of all hostages abducted by Hamas two years ago.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will formally convey his decision to confer the 'Presidential Medal of Honour', awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to the State of Israel or humanity, to Trump during their Knesset meeting on Monday, according to the Israeli government.

The time and place for the medal ceremony have not yet been determined, as per local media reports.

“President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people," Herzog said in a statement.

"From his unwavering support for the State of Israel, to the advent of the Abraham Accords which expanded the circle of peace in our region, from the two historic agreements that brought our dear hostages home and saved countless lives, to the decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump’s voice has always been one of courage and leadership, and of steadfast commitment to the pursuit of peace and humanity," he said.

"President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future. It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, which he did not win this year.