'You Deserved It': Trump To Maria Corina Machado, Claims Nobel Prize Winner Dedicated Peace Prize To Him

US President Donald J Trump on Friday responded to the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado with praise for the winner, but not before attributing his own role in advancing democracy in Venezuela.

In remarks delivered at the White House, President Trump shared that Maria Corina Machado phoned him following her historic victory.

US President Donald Trump says, "The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives..."