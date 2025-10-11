'You Deserved It': Trump To Maria Corina Machado, Claims Nobel Prize Winner Dedicated Peace Prize To Him
In remarks delivered at the White House, President Donald J Trump shared that Maria Corina Machado phoned him following her historic victory.
US President Donald J Trump on Friday responded to the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado with praise for the winner, but not before attributing his own role in advancing democracy in Venezuela.
US President Donald Trump says, "The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives..."
US President Donald Trump says, "The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I'm accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way... I'm happy because I saved millions of lives..."
President Trump’s comments throw light the ongoing US support for pro-democracy leaders in Venezuela, as well as his administration’s foreign policy focus on human rights and electoral freedoms.
He previously offered backing to Machado and other opposition leaders, and his approach is seen by his supporters as having contributed to building momentum for democratic change.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025
The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to Maria Corina Machado for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela. She was recognised by the Nobel Committee for her pivotal role in promoting democratic rights and freedoms for the people of Venezuela.
Her efforts, often under threat and pressure, led to widespread support both within the country and internationally, culminating in reforms and heightened global attention to Venezuela’s plight.
In its press release, The Norwegian Nobel Committee said, "In its long history, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has honoured brave women and men who have stood up to repression, who have carried the hope of freedom in prison cells, on the streets and in public squares, and who have shown by their actions that peaceful resistance can change the world. In the past year, Ms Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions of people."
The committee described Machado as 'one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.'