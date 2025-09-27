Business NewsWorldDonald Trump On Gaza: 'Having Productive Discussions With The Middle East'
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump On Gaza: 'Having Productive Discussions With The Middle East'

The US president said that all countries within the region are part of the discussions.

27 Sep 2025, 09:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Donald Trump seeks an end to a period of "death and darkness".&nbsp; (Photo: AP)</p></div>
US President Donald Trump seeks an end to a period of "death and darkness".  (Photo: AP)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US President Donald Trump on Saturday took to his social media platform Truth Social to announce that he has been having "very inspired" and "productive" discussions concerning Gaza, with the Middle East.

He added that "intense" negotiations have been underway for the past four days "and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a successfully completed agreement."

The US president said that all countries within the region are part of the discussions with Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being informed at all levels and Hamas also being "very much aware" of them.

Trump also remarked that there is a greater deal of goodwill and enthusiasm for coming to a consensus than he has "ever seen before"

The US President concluded by saying, "Everyone is excited to put this period of death and darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"

On Friday, Trump had declared that he "will not allow" Israeli PM Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, marking a sharp public divergence from a longstanding Israeli political objective.

Later on the same day, a majority of the UN delegates walked out of the halls as Netanyahu was getting prepped to deliver his United Nations General Assembly speech in New York.

Netanyahu in his address called the creation of a Palestinian state, "national suicide,". His statement came in light of the New York Declaration which laid out a two-state solution for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The declaration took place at the 'UN High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution' co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

It took place in two parts with the second held on Sept. 22, with many countries coming out in favour of Palestine's recognition as a state, including UK, France and Australia.

ALSO READ

As Israel Expands Gaza Offensive, West Tilts Towards Two-State Solution: What Is It?
Opinion
As Israel Expands Gaza Offensive, West Tilts Towards Two-State Solution: What Is It?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT