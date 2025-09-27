Donald Trump On Gaza: 'Having Productive Discussions With The Middle East'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday took to his social media platform Truth Social to announce that he has been having "very inspired" and "productive" discussions concerning Gaza, with the Middle East.

He added that "intense" negotiations have been underway for the past four days "and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a successfully completed agreement."

The US president said that all countries within the region are part of the discussions with Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being informed at all levels and Hamas also being "very much aware" of them.

Trump also remarked that there is a greater deal of goodwill and enthusiasm for coming to a consensus than he has "ever seen before"

The US President concluded by saying, "Everyone is excited to put this period of death and darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"

On Friday, Trump had declared that he "will not allow" Israeli PM Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, marking a sharp public divergence from a longstanding Israeli political objective.

Later on the same day, a majority of the UN delegates walked out of the halls as Netanyahu was getting prepped to deliver his United Nations General Assembly speech in New York.

Netanyahu in his address called the creation of a Palestinian state, "national suicide,". His statement came in light of the New York Declaration which laid out a two-state solution for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The declaration took place at the 'UN High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution' co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

It took place in two parts with the second held on Sept. 22, with many countries coming out in favour of Palestine's recognition as a state, including UK, France and Australia.