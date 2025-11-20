Canada Witnesses 60% Decline In Overseas Student Arrival Till September In 2025

Overseas student immigration and temporary workers' arrivals to Canada have taken a sharp decline in 2025, according to data recorded up until September that was cited by reports.

The number of non-native students went down by 60% and the percentage of temporary workers has also seen a downturn of 40%.

The data recorded a 53% decrease in the migration of both foreign students and temporary workers to Canada, which lead 308,880 more people not arriving in the country in comparison to the year-ago period.

Immigration of overseas students to Canada in September 2025 was 11,390, compared to 28,910 in September 2024, a downturn of 60%.