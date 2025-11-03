Canada Rejects Nearly Three-Fourths Of Indian Study Permits In August

Canada rejected in August up to 74% of the applicants from India who were registering for permits for post-secondary education institutes, according to a news report from Reuters.

This was a notable increase in comparison to the 32% rejection rate that was observed in August 2023.

The number of Indians applying also saw a steep decline with 4,515 applicants in August 2025 from 20,900 in August 2023.

Despite Canada having been the top destination for Indians to study abroad over the past decade, India was also the country with the highest number of rejections of study permits in August 2025.

India also stands out in the rejection rate statistics as only 40% of total applications were refused in each month as contrasted with permit applications from China seeing a 25% rejection rate.

This was partly due to the Canadian government implementing measures against fraudulent study permits as well as temporary migrants. The administration lowered the amount of international study permits it issued for a second consecutive year in 2025.