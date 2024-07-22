Biden Drops Out: What Led To The US President Withdrawing His Candidacy

In a significant turn of events on late Sunday night, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 United States presidential race. President Biden had been under mounting pressure to withdraw from the race due to increasing doubts about his ability to secure re-election.

Biden stated, "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. While my intention had been to seek re-election, I believe it is now in the best interests of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

This pressure reached a crescendo in recent days, marked by pivotal moments that eroded Democratic confidence in his candidacy.