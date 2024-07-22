Biden Drops Out: What Led To The US President Withdrawing His Candidacy
President Joe Biden announced late on Sunday evening his decision to withdraw from the 2024 United States presidential race.
In a significant turn of events on late Sunday night, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 United States presidential race. President Biden had been under mounting pressure to withdraw from the race due to increasing doubts about his ability to secure re-election.
Biden stated, "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. While my intention had been to seek re-election, I believe it is now in the best interests of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
This pressure reached a crescendo in recent days, marked by pivotal moments that eroded Democratic confidence in his candidacy.
Lead Up to Biden's Withdrawal
Concerns about Biden's candidacy began to surface shortly after July 4th, when a group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, discreetly discussed encouraging Biden to reconsider his re-election bid. However, the effort faltered after details were leaked to the media, highlighting the sensitive nature of internal party discussions.
On July 8th, Biden responded defiantly to speculation about his candidacy with a letter to congressional Democrats reaffirming his determination to continue in the race. I am firmly committed to staying in this race, seeing it through to the end, and defeating Donald Trump, Biden asserted, aiming to dispel doubts about his resolve.
Clooney, Obama Urge Biden To Step Down
The tide turned against Biden further on July 10th, when influential figures outside Washington weighed in. Actor George Clooney penned a scathing op-ed in The New York Times, urging Biden to step aside. Clooney's critique gained traction with endorsements from former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who privately expressed reservations about the viability of Biden's campaign, as reported by various news outlets.
During a press conference at the NATO summit on July 11th, Biden himself hinted at the possibility of withdrawing. He acknowledged that he would consider stepping aside if data suggested he could not win, a significant departure from his previous statements.
Despite Biden's attempts to shore up support through meetings with various Democratic caucuses, tensions escalated. A particularly tense exchange with Rep. Jason Crow, who expressed concerns about Biden's vigor and electability, underscored the growing discontent within Democratic ranks.
The calls for Biden to withdraw intensified with each passing day. By mid-July, a chorus of prominent Democrats publicly urged him to step aside. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi all reportedly voiced concerns in private meetings with Biden about his candidacy's viability.
Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and others facing tough reelection battles, added their voices to the chorus. They cited Biden's struggles to defend his record effectively and connect with voters, especially after lackluster debate performances and public gaffes.
Biden's Verbal Slip-Ups
The tipping point came as Biden faced mounting health concerns following his diagnosis of Covid-19. Videos showing Biden struggling physically and making verbal slip-ups raised further doubts about his ability to lead a vigorous campaign.
Earlier in July On the final day of the NATO summit in Washington, President Biden made consecutive errors. Initially, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin," swiftly correcting himself at the event. Later, during a press conference, he mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump".
As pressure mounted, Biden's inner circle reportedly engaged in discussions about the feasibility of his candidacy. While publicly defiant, various foreign media outlets indicated Biden was privately receptive to the growing concerns among party leaders and donors.