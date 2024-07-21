Joe Biden Withdraws From US Presidential Election

US President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 US presidential election.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a statement on Sunday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden, who is recuperating from Covid-19 at his beach house in Delaware over the weekend, said that he will provide a more detailed address to the nation later in the week.

(This is a developing story.)