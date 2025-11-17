Bangladesh Ex-HM Asaduzzaman Kamal Sentenced To Death With Sheikh Hasina, Here's Why

A tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced former prime minister Shiekh Hasina to death the on charges of crimes against humanity and also indicted former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges.

A three-judge panel of the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh’s domestic war-crimes court, sent out summons to both individuals to stand trial due to their alleged involvement in attempting to violently put down the student-led protests against their administration using armed forces.

The alleged state sponsored violence may have led to the deaths of more than 1,400 people, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office.

Both Hasina and Kamal fled the country, with the former staying in New Delhi, while the latter's exact whereabouts are unknown as of now.