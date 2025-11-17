Bangladesh Court Finds Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Guilty, Calls For Maximum Punishment

Sheikh Hasina found guilty of crimes against humanity. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
A Bangladesh court examining the serious charges against the country’s ousted Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has said that she merits the maximum punishment for crimes against humanity committed during last year’s uprising in the neighbouring nation. Ahead of the verdict, Hasina insisted the accusations were false and said she did not care about such rulings.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).