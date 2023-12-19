ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 19
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
Nifty, Sensex Close Higher
Nifty, Sensex Close Higher
The S&P BSE Sensex was 122 points or 0.17% up at 71,437.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 35 points or 0.16% higher at 21,453.10.
The BSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The Gainers
Reliance Industries, Coal India, Nestle India, ITC and NTPC led the gains.
(Source: Freepik)
The Laggards
Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies weighed on the indices.
(Source: Freepik)
Market Wrap
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 1,901 stocks rose, 1,860 declined and 143 remained unchanged on the BSE.
(Source: Canva)
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT