Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 19

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

19 Dec 2023, 04:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Dalal Street. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Nifty, Sensex Close Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex was 122 points or 0.17% up at 71,437.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 35 points or 0.16% higher at 21,453.10.

The BSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Coal India, Nestle India, ITC and NTPC led the gains. 

(Source: Freepik)

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies weighed on the indices. 

(Source: Freepik)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 1,901 stocks rose, 1,860 declined and 143 remained unchanged on the BSE.

(Source: Canva)

