Cloudflare Outage Hits Parts Of Internet; X Among Various Websites Affected

X was down briefly on Tuesday for scores of users across India and various parts of the world, with netizens unable to access the microblogging platform's website and application feed. The outage came amid a glitch affecting Cloudflare, the provider of content delivery network (CDN) services for various major websites.

DownDetector, the platform tracking outages in real-time, was itself down for a few minutes due to the glitch. However, after it resumed, a sharp spike in outage reports was reflected.

The complaints of X inaccessibility spiked at around 5:10 pm. Around 47% of the outage complaints were related to feed, 30% said the website was down, and 23% faced server connection issues. At about 5:40 pm, however, X turned accessible for most users in India.

Reports initially said that ChatGPT was among the platforms hit by the Cloudflare outage. However, the OpenAI-owned platform was operation at the time when the complaints of X outage emerged.

Cloudflare shared an update, stating that it has taken cognisance of the matter, and is "investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers".

“We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," it said.

This comes weeks after a technical glitch at Amazon Web Services, one of the biggest cloud services provider, led to several apps, websites, and search engines facing an outage. Some of the major entities hit were YouTube, Snapchat and Google. Signal, Amazon and Canva were also among the platforms that faced disruption.