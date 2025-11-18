‘Please Unblock Challenges.Cloudflare.com To Proceed’ Breaks Internet Amid Cloudflare Outage — What It Means

Cloudflare is a critical internet infrastructure company that provides content delivery network (CDN), DDoS protection, DNS, and other services to hundreds of organisations. The domain “challenges.cloudflare.com” is where Cloudflare’s “Turnstile” CAPTCHA system is hosted — the invisible or checkbox-based “I’m not a robot” checks that are required by websites.

Normally, this specific error could appear when something on a user’s device actively blocks that verification script. These can include ad-blockers, custom DNS filters or VPNs, or privacy tools.

However, the message “Please Unblock Challenges.Cloudflare.com to Proceed” is misleading right now as Cloudflare’s own servers are showing 500 Internal Server Errors. This means the verification service itself is down or unreachable.

A user’s browser tries to load the human-check script, can’t connect, and the affected website mistakenly interprets that failure as “the user is blocking it.” As a result, it shows the standard “unblock challenges.cloudflare.com” warning — even though the user is not blocking anything.

Unfortunately for users, this is an “internal service degradation” issue that can only be resolved at Cloudflare’s end, and the company has announced that the issue is fixed. “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal,” the company wrote.