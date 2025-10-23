What Is '6-7'? The Number That Means Nothing: Why Gen Alpha Is Obsessed With Six Seven?
Six Seven Trend: A popular but puzzling trend, this new slang is being used by young people in different situations.
A viral Gen Alpha slang, “six-seven,” has taken over high schools in many countries, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. Students are shouting it loudly, often disrupting lessons and frustrating teachers, according to a report in The Guardian.
A popular but puzzling trend, this new slang is being used by young people in different situations. According to report, the phrase has its origins in a 2024 song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla called Doot Doot (6 7).
What Does 6-7 Mean?
The term is largely nonsensical. Its ambiguity is part of the joke. The term/slang/meme 6-7 is a piece of internet culture that's fun because it doesn't really have a fixed meaning.
The meme has been identified as part of the "brain rot" phenomenon.
The meme became so viral that Wikipedia has a separate page dedicated towards the viral meme, helping people understand what exactly it is all about.
Origin Of 6-7
According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the slang went viral after being linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, The Independent reported. Six seven or 6 7 comes from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, which has been used frequently in viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
In March 2025, a boy named Maverick Trevillion became known as the "67 Kid" after a viral video showed him yelling the term at a basketball game while performing an excited hand gesture.
Why Is Gen Alpha Using 6-7?
The 6-7 Confusion
With its rapid spread, the viral slang is creating a lot of confusion among many people. Teachers are wondering if the slang means some kind of disorder, or is a reference to age or score. However, most Gen Alpha students are shouting it randomly during their lessons, without knowing what it means, The Guardian reported. Generation Alpha includes children born between 2010 and 2025.
As a result, educators are banning the term “67” from their classrooms. The viral phrase is often shouted whenever “six” and “seven” appear together, such as in textbooks. One person says “six,” others reply “seven.” The chant often includes a “juggling” hand gesture, causing disruption in classrooms, according to teachers, The Independent report stated.
“I’ve been teaching for 20 years and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang, but nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, told Today.com.
Some educators are imposing consequences for using slang. Students who say “67” may face penalties, including point deductions on essays or other assignments.
The New York Times cited a fourth-grade teacher and TikToker, Monica Choflet, who is tackling the “six-seven” craze with the old-school discipline system.
In a recent video, she said that she’s making students write, “I will not say ‘6-7’ in class.” The punishment is writing it six times for the first offence and seven times for any repeat.