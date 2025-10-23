What Is '6-7'? The Number That Means Nothing: Why Gen Alpha Is Obsessed With Six Seven?

A viral Gen Alpha slang, “six-seven,” has taken over high schools in many countries, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. Students are shouting it loudly, often disrupting lessons and frustrating teachers, according to a report in The Guardian.

A popular but puzzling trend, this new slang is being used by young people in different situations. According to report, the phrase has its origins in a 2024 song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla called Doot Doot (6 7).