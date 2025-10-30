Word Of The Year 2025: Dictionary.com Picks '67' — Here's Why And What It Means

The 2025 Word of the Year is not a word at all. Dictionary.com has named "67" as the defining expression of the year. This viral and meaningless number somehow managed to capture the collective chaos of the internet. It is part song lyric, part social media chant and part generational inside joke.

The number has been shouted in classrooms, echoed in TikToks and even used by teachers to get students’ attention. Nobody can quite explain why "67" matters, and that is precisely why it does.

According to Dictionary.com, "if you're the parent of a school-aged child, you might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerals." For members of Gen Alpha, "67," pronounced "six seven," not "sixty-seven," represents an inside code, and for everyone else, it's a reminder of how language now evolves at viral speed.