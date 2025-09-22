What Colour To Wear On The Second Day Of Navratri 2025? Full List Of 9 Colours and Meanings
The colour red is a symbol of love and passion, and it gives one energy and vitality. It is also the most popular shade of Chunri offered to the Goddess.
Navratri celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival of nine-nights is observed with great pomp and fervour. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. As per belief, Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, on Vijayadashami. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 2.
Devotees, dressed in the colour of the day, worship Goddess Durga and seek blessings for their families and loved ones. Wearing red on the second day of Navratri is believed to invoke vitality, strength, passion, and a positive life force, according to Drik Panchang.
Red is a symbol of courage, zeal, and strength. It is the most widely used shade of Chunri (cloth) offered to the Goddess, who is also a symbol of love and passion. Wearing this colour on the second day of Navratri makes one feel more vibrant and energised. Red can inspire bravery and determination in people who are fasting or performing specific rituals.
Full Navratri 2025 Colour Calendar and Their Meanings
The following list of nine colours, one for each day of Navratri 2025, includes their symbolic meanings as well as potential impacts on emotion and well-being:
Day 1 (September 22): White
The colour white is associated with innocence, calm, security, purity, and spirituality and symbolises innocence and purity. Wearing white on the first day of Navratri may help you feel safe and content inside and worthy of the Goddess' blessings.
Day 2 (September 23): Red
Wear the colour red on Tuesday to celebrate Navratri. It also represents passion and love, and the person who wears this colour feels more energetic and full of life.
Day 3 (September 24): Royal Blue
On Day 3, dress in royal blue to celebrate Navratri with unparalleled style and sophistication. Royal Blue is a striking shade of blue that stands for trust, protection, and inner tranquillity. and wealth.
Day 4 (September 25): Yellow
Wearing yellow on Thursday will allow you to celebrate Navratri with an unmatched sense of enthusiasm and happiness. Yellow is a colour linked to joy, hope, and fresh starts.
Day 5 (September 26): Green
Green is a colour that represents nature and evokes feelings of serene growth, fertility, and tranquillity. It is associated with healing, harmony, and renewal, making it the perfect colour for Navratri to encourage spiritual growth.
Day 6 (September 27): Grey
Grey encourages balanced thinking and is a symbol of wisdom, calm, and mental clarity. Grey represents balanced emotions and helps one stay grounded. It is a peaceful colour that will infuse your life with wisdom.
Day 7 (September 28): Orange
The colour orange is linked to vigour, optimism, and strength. Wearing orange while worshipping the goddess Navdurga on the seventh day bestows qualities like vitality and warmth. This colour keeps the person cheerful and is full of positive energy.
Day 8 (September 29): Peacock Green
Peacock Green symbolises individuality, originality, and newfound compassion. This colour radiates the traits of each of these colours, including freshness and compassion. Wearing this gorgeous hue of green and blue on this Navratri day will make you stand out from the crowd.
Day 9 (September 30): Pink
The colour pink is a representation of compassion, love, and purity. It arouses sentiments of love, compassion, and nurturing and connects with the divine feminine energy.
Besides being a custom, wearing the Navratri colour of the day can have a subtle impact on your welfare, energy, and mood. It is popular among women, particularly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, to wear outfits that are similar to the colour of the day during Navratri.