What Colour To Wear On The Second Day Of Navratri 2025? Full List Of 9 Colours and Meanings

Day 3 (September 24): Royal Blue

On Day 3, dress in royal blue to celebrate Navratri with unparalleled style and sophistication. Royal Blue is a striking shade of blue that stands for trust, protection, and inner tranquillity. and wealth.

Day 4 (September 25): Yellow

Wearing yellow on Thursday will allow you to celebrate Navratri with an unmatched sense of enthusiasm and happiness. Yellow is a colour linked to joy, hope, and fresh starts.

Day 5 (September 26): Green

Green is a colour that represents nature and evokes feelings of serene growth, fertility, and tranquillity. It is associated with healing, harmony, and renewal, making it the perfect colour for Navratri to encourage spiritual growth.

Day 6 (September 27): Grey

Grey encourages balanced thinking and is a symbol of wisdom, calm, and mental clarity. Grey represents balanced emotions and helps one stay grounded. It is a peaceful colour that will infuse your life with wisdom.

Day 7 (September 28): Orange

The colour orange is linked to vigour, optimism, and strength. Wearing orange while worshipping the goddess Navdurga on the seventh day bestows qualities like vitality and warmth. This colour keeps the person cheerful and is full of positive energy.

Day 8 (September 29): Peacock Green

Peacock Green symbolises individuality, originality, and newfound compassion. This colour radiates the traits of each of these colours, including freshness and compassion. Wearing this gorgeous hue of green and blue on this Navratri day will make you stand out from the crowd.

Day 9 (September 30): Pink

The colour pink is a representation of compassion, love, and purity. It arouses sentiments of love, compassion, and nurturing and connects with the divine feminine energy.

Besides being a custom, wearing the Navratri colour of the day can have a subtle impact on your welfare, energy, and mood. It is popular among women, particularly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, to wear outfits that are similar to the colour of the day during Navratri.