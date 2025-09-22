Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025: The vibrant festival of Navratri is here and India is gearing up to celebrate the nine divine nights honouring Goddess Durga. Navratri is an auspicious period for Hindus who worship different forms of Durga by observing fast and following other rituals. This year, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2.

From the energetic Garba nights in Gujarat to the traditional Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, each region will bring its unique flavor to the festivities. Here's a look at some heartfelt happy Navratri 2025 wishes, greetings and messages to help you express your love and devotion during this auspicious time.