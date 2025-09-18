The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale Review: Belly Makes Her Choice But It Wasn't Easy For Fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale was like a wrecking ball with multiple moments calling for deep breaths. Overall, watching the final moments felt like cardiovascular exercise with its brisk ups and downs.

Jenny Han, the showrunner pulls off a smooth enough landing for a story that felt as messy as sand in slippers. The last few episodes helped build up to this finale, as the de-escalation in those episodes slowly healed the plot. With Conrad (Christopher Briney) touching down in Paris, the show had its landing gear down.

The ending where Belly (Lola Tung) dramatically chases after the one she loves, a nod to the classic 2000s rom-coms, felt like closure after the long ride. That said, the ending definitely had some jitters, especially Belly's rant a few moments ahead.

Her central problems of ironically not being sure and insecurities resurface. Though her doubts may have been rooted in fear, we see her take that leap of faith in the end and finally make a choice.