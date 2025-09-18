The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie: Creator Jenny Han Confirms The Premiere After Season 3 Finale
The Summer I Turned Pretty's showrunner, Jenny Han confirmed that there will be a movie based on her book series, after the show's finale. The announcement also came on the show's official X handle.
The Summer I Turned Pretty's showrunner, Jenny Han confirmed that there will be a movie based on her book series, after the show's finale according to Variety.
There was an easter egg that the creator left in her post-credits note, saying "Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins," hinting that there maybe more to the story. The announcement of the movie also came on the show's official X handle after Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) was seen posing together in front a poster for the premiere.
"Exact plot details are under wraps, aside from the fact it will continue the story of the series, which just aired the finale for its third and final season. The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the books on which the show was based and developed them for television, alongside Sarah Kucserka," reported Variety, after the announcement was made at the series’ finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.
The Summer I Turned Pretty the Movie pic.twitter.com/bTtG5gbGec— The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) September 17, 2025
The writer however, has not revealed any details of the release date of the premiere.
"There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," said the showrunner. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans, she added.
According to Amazon, the third season of the Summer I Turned Pretty debut drew 25 million viewers globally within seven days of its launch. The season rolled out its episodes every Wednesday and had covered the story in Han's final book in the series.