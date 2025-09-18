The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie: Creator Jenny Han Confirms The Premiere After Season 3 Finale

The Summer I Turned Pretty's showrunner, Jenny Han confirmed that there will be a movie based on her book series, after the show's finale according to Variety.

There was an easter egg that the creator left in her post-credits note, saying "Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins," hinting that there maybe more to the story. The announcement of the movie also came on the show's official X handle after Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) was seen posing together in front a poster for the premiere.

"Exact plot details are under wraps, aside from the fact it will continue the story of the series, which just aired the finale for its third and final season. The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the books on which the show was based and developed them for television, alongside Sarah Kucserka," reported Variety, after the announcement was made at the series’ finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.