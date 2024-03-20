Swiggy Responds After Controversy Erupts On FAKE Ad Targeting Zomato's Veg Fleet

Though Swiggy did not specify the fake ad in question, netizens were quick to point out the image which could have led to the company issuing a prompt clarification.

The ad that was posted on X by Nilesh Trivedi, Co-founder & CTO of Snow Moutain AI, had the Swiggy logo on top and was titled "Eviction-safe food delivery".

It had the following message: "In Indian neighbourhoods, your dietary preferences are best kept private. Our delivery fleet doesn’t leak your private habits to the world. You also save some money as we don’t have to pay for the life insurance of our delivery staff against possible mob lynchings."

Nilesh posted this image along with the caption - New #swiggy ad hits hard. /s