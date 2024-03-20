Why Did Zomato Launch 'Pure Veg Fleet'? CEO Deepinder Goyal Explains

Goyal had shared his reason for introducing the feature. The post read, "I have received an overwhelmingly positive response on this launch from so many people. A lot of comments from young people who eat non-veg food saying, 'now my parents can also use Zomato'."

He further added that the feature strictly served a dietary preference. He said there were several customers who would never order from a restaurant that served meat, irrespective of their religion or caste.

“Despite everyone's best efforts, sometimes the food spills into the delivery boxes. In those cases, the smell of the previous order travels to the next order and may lead to the next order smelling of the previous order. For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders,” the post read.

Elaborating on the reason for separate fleets he stated that participation in their veg delivery fleet would not discriminate based on the delivery partner’s dietary preferences. "There’s an opinion that some societies and RWAs will now not let our regular fleet in. The team will stay alert for any such cases and work with these RWAs to not let this happen," Goyal had said.

“We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises. And I promise, that if we see any significant negative social repercussions of this change, we will roll it back in a heartbeat,” the Zomato CEO's post read.