Sweet Success: Blinkit On Track For New Record On Chocolate Day, Claims CEO
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa celebrates record-breaking chocolate sales, igniting Valentine's Week with sweet success
Following record sales of roses and chocolates on Rose Day, Blinkit on Friday claimed it expected to surpass the record on Chocolate Day (February 9), the third day of Valentine's Week.
Posting on X, CEO Albinder Dhindsa, said, "Absolutely insane! We broke the record for the highest ever chocolates sold in a day on Blinkit on the 7th (Rose day). And we're already on track to breach that in the next couple of hours 🤯 Chocolate is definitely a love language!"
Absolutely insane! We broke the record for highest ever chocolates sold in a day on blinkit on the 7th (Rose day).— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 9, 2024
And we're already on track to breach that in the next couple of hours ð¤¯
Chocolate is definitely a love language! pic.twitter.com/eCA1JK7Noj
Blinkit made headlines on Rose Day, February 7. Dhindsa's post on X highlighted Blinkit's achievement in surpassing its previous year's record.
"Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11 am, and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening 🤯," Dhindsa had posted.
Mad start to Valentine's week!— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 7, 2024
Itâs just 11am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/EIsD87qhTw
In 2023, Blinkit delivered over 10,000 individual roses and 1,200 bouquets by 10 am on Rose Day. This year, the company claimed it broke that record.
Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is a special time for couples to express love through gifts, cards, and flowers. Each day leading up to Valentine's Day has its own significance, with Rose Day marking the beginning of the week dedicated to love and romance.