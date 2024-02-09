Sweet Success: Blinkit On Track For New Record On Chocolate Day, Claims CEO

In 2023, Blinkit delivered over 10,000 individual roses and 1,200 bouquets by 10 am on Rose Day. This year, the company claimed it broke that record.

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is a special time for couples to express love through gifts, cards, and flowers. Each day leading up to Valentine's Day has its own significance, with Rose Day marking the beginning of the week dedicated to love and romance.