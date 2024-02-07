Sales Boom As Love Blooms: Record Delivery Of Roses, Says Blinkit CEO
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa reports record-breaking Valentine's Day sales, surpassing last year's figures with a mad start to the week, revealing insights into rose trends
In a post on X that created a buzz on social media, Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced the company had kicked off Valentine's Week with record-breaking sales on Rose Day, February 7.
Rose Day is special for couples as it marks the beginning of Valentine's week.
In 2023, Blinkit, the Indian quick delivery company, had notched an impressive delivery of over 10,000 individual roses and 1,200 bouquets by 10 am. The company appears poised to break that record this year.
Dhindsa said they had kicked off Valentine's week this year with a spectacular start. The post on X read, "Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11 am, and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening 🤯."
Mad start to Valentine's week!— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 7, 2024
Itâs just 11am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/EIsD87qhTw
In the post, Dhindsa excitedly shared that by 11 am on Wednesday, they had already surpassed the number of roses sold on Rose Day the previous year (2023).
This year, the trend seems to be surpassing previous records, Dhindsa's update suggests.
Blue line - today (rose day)— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 7, 2024
Red line - chocolate day 2023
Looks like we'll easily sell more chocolates today than we did on chocolate day last year ð¤¯
PS - graph is only for chocolate bar sales. Chocolate gift pack sales are separate. pic.twitter.com/PvcVwpyzvC
Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is an occasion for couples to express their love for each other by exchanging gifts, cards, and flowers. Each day in the week leading up to Valentine's Day is earmarked for a special day, including Chocolate Day and Promise Day.