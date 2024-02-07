Sales Boom As Love Blooms: Record Delivery Of Roses, Says Blinkit CEO

In a post on X that created a buzz on social media, Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced the company had kicked off Valentine's Week with record-breaking sales on Rose Day, February 7.

Rose Day is special for couples as it marks the beginning of Valentine's week.

In 2023, Blinkit, the Indian quick delivery company, had notched an impressive delivery of over 10,000 individual roses and 1,200 bouquets by 10 am. The company appears poised to break that record this year.

Dhindsa said they had kicked off Valentine's week this year with a spectacular start. The post on X read, "Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11 am, and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening 🤯."