NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSales Boom As Love Blooms: Record Delivery Of Roses, Says Blinkit CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Sales Boom As Love Blooms: Record Delivery Of Roses, Says Blinkit CEO

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa reports record-breaking Valentine's Day sales, surpassing last year's figures with a mad start to the week, revealing insights into rose trends

07 Feb 2024, 01:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Freepik</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Freepik

In a post on X that created a buzz on social media, Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced the company had kicked off Valentine's Week with record-breaking sales on Rose Day, February 7.

Rose Day is special for couples as it marks the beginning of Valentine's week.

In 2023, Blinkit, the Indian quick delivery company, had notched an impressive delivery of over 10,000 individual roses and 1,200 bouquets by 10 am. The company appears poised to break that record this year.

Dhindsa said they had kicked off Valentine's week this year with a spectacular start. The post on X read, "Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11 am, and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening 🤯."

In the post, Dhindsa excitedly shared that by 11 am on Wednesday, they had already surpassed the number of roses sold on Rose Day the previous year (2023).

This year, the trend seems to be surpassing previous records, Dhindsa's update suggests.

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is an occasion for couples to express their love for each other by exchanging gifts, cards, and flowers. Each day in the week leading up to Valentine's Day is earmarked for a special day, including Chocolate Day and Promise Day.

ALSO READ

Valentine Week Full List 2024: Here Are The 7 Important Days Marking The Celebration Of Love

Opinion
Valentine Week Full List 2024: Here Are The 7 Important Days Marking The Celebration Of Love
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT