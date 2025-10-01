Stock Market Holidays: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Gandhi Jayanti?
Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Find out if the Indian Stock Markets will remain open or close on Thursday.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As a result, no trading activities will take place on this day across both exchanges.
Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will continue to be operational for the day. Additionally, trading will continue in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments as well.
Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, as normal trading will resume on Friday, October 3.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In October 2025
BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on the following weekdays in October:
Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra
Oct. 21: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)
Oct. 22: Diwali Balipratipada
While October 21 is a trading holiday, a special, symbolic one-hour muhurat trading session will take place on this date. The trading session will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with the trade modification deadline set at 2:55 p.m.
In its circular issued on Sept. 22, the NSE said, "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations."
The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also be closed for three days.
List Of Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025
For those planning their trading activities, here is a list of the remaining stock market holidays in 2025:
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 5, 2025
Christmas – December 25, 2025
These holidays allow investors to plan, especially if they are managing portfolios that could be affected by market closures.
Gandhi Jayanti 2025
Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Known for his non-violent fight for Independence, Gandhiji led movements like the Salt March and Quit India Movement. The day is also observed globally as International Day of Non-Violence, with events like prayer services and tributes held across India, especially at his memorial at Raj Ghat, New Delhi.
Stock Market Trading And Holiday Schedule
Stock markets in India operate from Monday to Friday, but they remain closed on certain national and religious holidays. These holidays give traders and financial institutions time to observe important events and festivities without the pressure of market fluctuations.
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.