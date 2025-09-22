Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE To Hold Special Diwali Trading Session On Oct 21 — Check Timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will hold a special Diwali muhurat trading session on Oct. 21, according to a circular issued by the bourse on Monday.

The trading session will commence at 1:45 pm, and last for an hour, according to the NSE circular. The ending time is stated as 2:45 pm.

Additionally, the trading modification end time is stated as 2:55 pm. "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations," the circular further said.