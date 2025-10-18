SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Announced: Check New Dates And Slot Selection Window Update

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates and schedule for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025.

The SSC CHSL exam will begin on November 12, 2025. The Commission will activate the window for SSC CHSL date and shift selection on October 22, 2025. The notice further mentioned that the commission has decided to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date, and shift as per candidates' choice.

The new dates for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam were announced today. SSC CHSL Tier-1 was previously scheduled to be held from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, however, it was postponed as the schedule overlapped with the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

As the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can’t hold two major national examinations simultaneously, the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) test had to be postponed.

SSC will release the updated schedule on its official website in due course.

SSC CHSL 2025 aims to recruit for 3,131 positions, which include roles such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The examination has attracted applications from lakhs of aspiring candidates across the country.

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL exam date and city intimation slip 2025 online at the official website ssc.gov.in. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket by logging in with their registration number and password.