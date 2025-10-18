SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Announced: Check New Dates And Slot Selection Window Update
SSC CHSL self-shift selection window opens on October 22, 2025.
The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates and schedule for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025.
The SSC CHSL exam will begin on November 12, 2025. The Commission will activate the window for SSC CHSL date and shift selection on October 22, 2025. The notice further mentioned that the commission has decided to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date, and shift as per candidates' choice.
The new dates for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam were announced today. SSC CHSL Tier-1 was previously scheduled to be held from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, however, it was postponed as the schedule overlapped with the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.
As the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can’t hold two major national examinations simultaneously, the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) test had to be postponed.
SSC will release the updated schedule on its official website in due course.
SSC CHSL 2025 aims to recruit for 3,131 positions, which include roles such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The examination has attracted applications from lakhs of aspiring candidates across the country.
Candidates can check the SSC CHSL exam date and city intimation slip 2025 online at the official website ssc.gov.in. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket by logging in with their registration number and password.
SSC CHSL Tier- 1 New Exam Date
The SSC CHSL 2025 exam will be held from November 12, 2025
How To Choose SSC Slot Selection
To avail the facility, candidates must log in to the candidate portal and select their choice for city (out of the three choices submitted at the time of application), date, and shift. The candidate portal will be open for this purpose from October 22 to October 28. After logging in, based on the three cities they chose at the time of application, they will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts in those cities. Candidates can choose any available date and a specific shift in a city as per their preference. It is to be noted that for candidates who have opted to take the examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited.
Self-Slot Selection for examinations by the candidates – CHSLE - 2025 notification from Staff Selection Commission.
image: ssc.gov.in
image: ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download
SSC CHSL city intimation slip 2025 for the tier 1 exam will be available online at the official website - ssc.gov.in. The admit card will be released 2 days before the exam. Check the steps to download the SSC CHSL city intimation slip online.
Go to official website ssc.gov.in.
Login with your registered SSC OTR and Password.
Go to the exam dashboard and then to the CHSL section.
Download the SSC CHSL exam city slip to know the date, city, and shift timings.
Soon after the release of the city intimation slip, the SSC CHSL tier 1 admit card 2025 will be released on the official website.
SSC CHSL Tier- 1 Exam Pattern
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination comprises four subjects: English Language (basic level), General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section contains 25 questions, carrying one mark each, making up a total of 100 questions worth 100 marks.
This is a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. General category candidates are given 60 minutes to complete it, while those under the PwD category (blind/cerebral palsy) receive 80 minutes. A penalty of 0.50 marks applies for every wrong response. The paper is set in both Hindi and English, except for the English language section.
In a major step towards modernising its examination process for candidates nationwide, SSC has introduced key reforms. On Sept. 5, Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, together with officials from EdCIL, RailTel, C-DAC and CBSE, formally launched the AADARSH (Advanced and Dependable Assessment & Resourceful Secured Hub) Pariksha Kendra (APK).
These centres are designed to provide secure, uniform, computer-based examinations in a candidate-friendly environment nationwide.
As per past updates, SSC CHSL city intimation slip is released 10 days before exam. Further, SSC CHSL admit card 2025 is issued 2 to 3 days before the allotted exam date. Earlier, SSC CHSL was scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18, 2025. However, tier 1 got postponed.