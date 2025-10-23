SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection Window Opens, Here's What Happens If You Fail To Select Your Slot

To assist the candidates, the detailed guidance on the steps to be followed by a candidate for SSC CHSL Exam, wherever applicable, are given below.

Step 1: Login to the candidate portal: https://ssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Select 'My Application'. A section will appear including candidate application status.

Step 3: Click on 'Select City, Exam Date, Shift button.

General Instructions will appear on the candidate screen. Candidates’ are advised to read and follow these instructions. Upon reading the instructions, candidate should choose a suitable date of examination and click on ‘Get Slot Details’.

Candidates would see their 03 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of submitting their applications, they will be shown the availability of slots in various shifts at those cities.

In case, slots are available on a chosen date, the 'Select' symbol against each shift would appear in Green colour.

Once the candidate opts for a particular shift in their chosen exam date, the selected shift will be highlighted in green colour. The candidates must ensure to ‘Validate & Submit’ their choice of slot for the examination, by submitting the OTP sent either on registered mobile number.