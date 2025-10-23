SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection Window Opens, Here's What Happens If You Fail To Select Your Slot
The facility for slot selection for CHSL Examination 2025, is being made live from October 22-28, 2025 till 11:00 pm.
The Staff Selection Commission has introduced the facility for slot selection for SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 on their official website: ssc.gov.in/.
The SSC had previously introduced the facility of candidates choosing the examination city, date and shift as per their choice and as a step ahead, candidates are now required to login into the candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift.
How To Apply For SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection
To assist the candidates, the detailed guidance on the steps to be followed by a candidate for SSC CHSL Exam, wherever applicable, are given below.
Step 1: Login to the candidate portal: https://ssc.gov.in/
Step 2: Select 'My Application'. A section will appear including candidate application status.
Step 3: Click on 'Select City, Exam Date, Shift button.
General Instructions will appear on the candidate screen. Candidates’ are advised to read and follow these instructions. Upon reading the instructions, candidate should choose a suitable date of examination and click on ‘Get Slot Details’.
Candidates would see their 03 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of submitting their applications, they will be shown the availability of slots in various shifts at those cities.
In case, slots are available on a chosen date, the 'Select' symbol against each shift would appear in Green colour.
Once the candidate opts for a particular shift in their chosen exam date, the selected shift will be highlighted in green colour. The candidates must ensure to ‘Validate & Submit’ their choice of slot for the examination, by submitting the OTP sent either on registered mobile number.
What Happens If You Fail To Select Slot Selection Option
If the slot is not available on the particular date of examination, the candidates would see 'Not Available' text written against the said shifts. In such cases, the candidates may either opt for a different date of examination in which the slot is available or the candidate may choose alternate city from the options as given below. Upon selection of either a different date of examination or the alternate city.
As a one-time measure, only for CHSL Examination 2025, if a candidate fails to exercise the slot selection option within the prescribed time limit, the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted during the application window or as per availability. The decision of the Commission regarding the slot allocation shall be final and binding.