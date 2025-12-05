RBI Monetary Policy Key Highlights: Repo Rate Cut, Rupee Measures, Inflation Outlook And More

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, delivering on expectations.

The decision was made unanimously by the MPC committee, which has also unanimously decided to maintain a 'neutral' stance.

RBI's action comes against the backdrop of global trade volatility and rupee weakening, with the domestic currency recently breaching 90 levels against the US dollar.

In his MPC address, the RBI Governor stated that