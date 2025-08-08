'People Trying For 50 Years...': Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Face Off Over OpenAI's GPT-5 Launch

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella responded after Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked the Big Tech firm over the launch of GPT-5 by Open AI.

Musk had, on Aug. 7, posted on X that OpenAI "is going to eat Microsoft alive". Responding to the same, Nadella, said, "People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

Notably, Microsoft is one of the key backers of OpenAI, with their partnership involving a multi-billion dollar investment.