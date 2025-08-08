Business NewsTrending'People Trying For 50 Years...': Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Face Off Over OpenAI's GPT-5 Launch
'People Trying For 50 Years...': Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Face Off Over OpenAI's GPT-5 Launch

Musk had, following the GPT-5 launch, posted on X that OpenAI "is going to eat Microsoft alive".

08 Aug 2025, 07:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella responded after Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked the Big Tech firm over the launch of GPT-5 by Open AI.

Musk had, on Aug. 7, posted on X that OpenAI "is going to eat Microsoft alive". Responding to the same, Nadella, said, "People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

Notably, Microsoft is one of the key backers of OpenAI, with their partnership involving a multi-billion dollar investment.

Nadella's response drew praise from a section of X users, including RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka. "What a masterclass from Satya Nadella- turning Elon’s jab into a celebration of learning, innovation, and partnership. A reminder that the reaction of a mature leader should be to elevate the conversation," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Nadella shared his excitement on the launch of GPT-5 on the social media platform X.

Nadella, in his tweet, lauded OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's "incredible journey" over the past two years and shared his excitement to see what "developers, enterprises, and consumers" plan to do with this latest breakthrough.

"It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure," Nadella added.

