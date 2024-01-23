Oscar 2024 Nominations: When And Where To Watch, Hosts, Live Streaming Details And More
The nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday. Films expected to be in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things'. The nominations voting began on January 11 and concluded on January 16.
Here's a quick note on where you can watch the 96th annual Academy Awards nominations live, the hosts and more.
Oscar 2024 Nominations: Date And Time
The Oscars 2024 nominations will be revealed live on Tuesday at 7:00 pm IST. The event will take place from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
How To Watch Oscar 2024 Nominations Live?
The Oscars 2024 nominations announcement will be streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, Oscars YouTube channel and other social media platforms of Academy.
Oscar 2024 Nominations Hosts
The 2024 Oscar Nominations hosts are Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Beetz is popular for her work in the superhero movie 'Deadpool 2' and Quaid is known for his role in 'The Boys'.
Following the announcement of nominations on Tuesday, the Academy will move forward to the final voting phase, scheduled from February 22 to February 27.
2024 Oscars: Official Date
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10. It will be hosted by US television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The awards will take place at 7 pm in the US, which means it will be aired at around 5.30 am in India on Monday, March 11.
India's Official Oscar Entry Fails To Make It To Final 15
Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero', India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
The Jude Anthany Joseph-directed film failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films for the category, which was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on December 22, 2023.
Films from 88 countries were eligible in the category. '2018', starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India's official entry for the 96th Oscars in September last year. The movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.
2023 Oscars, held on March 13, saw twin wins for India with “Naatu Naatu”, the irrepressible, fun number from the film “RRR”, and “The Elephant Whisperers” earning Academy Awards in Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject categories, respectively.
(With PTI inputs)