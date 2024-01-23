Oscar 2024 Nominations: When And Where To Watch, Hosts, Live Streaming Details And More

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday. Films expected to be in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things'. The nominations voting began on January 11 and concluded on January 16.

Here's a quick note on where you can watch the 96th annual Academy Awards nominations live, the hosts and more.