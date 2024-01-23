Who Is Nominated For An Oscar In 2024? See The Complete List Here
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations across all 23 categories for the 96th Academy Awards from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The Oscars 2024 nominations announcement was streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, Oscars YouTube channel and other social media platforms of Academy.
"Oppenheimer" saw the most nominations - 13, which included nominations for best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.
“Poor Things” was next with 11 nominations, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nominations against its name. One of the hits of the year "Barbie" received 8 Oscar nominations.
2024 Oscars Nomination Full List
Here's a look at the Oscar nominees in every film category.
Best picture
"American Fiction"
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Past Lives"
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best Actress in a leading role
Annette Bening, "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Best Actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Best Actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"
Best Actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Best Director
Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
Best Costume design
"Barbie"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Napoleon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Best Sound
"The Creator"
"Maestro"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
"Oppenheimer"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best Adapted Screenplay
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best Original screenplay
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"The Holdovers
"Maestro"
"May December"
"Past Lives"
Best Live action short film
"The After"
"Invincible"
"Knight of Fortune"
"Red, White and Blue"
"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
Best Animated short film
"Letter to a Pig"
"Ninety-Five Senses"
"Our Uniform"
"Pachyderme"
"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"
Best Original score
"American Fiction"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Best Original song
"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"
"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"
"What Was I Made For" from "Barbie"
Best Documentary feature film
"Bobi Wine: The People's President"
"The Eternal Memory"
"Four Daughters"
"To Kill a Tiger"
"20 Days in Mariupol"
Best Documentary short film
"The ABCs of Book Banning"
"The Barber of Little Rock"
"Island in Between"
"The Last Repair Shop"
“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”
Best International feature film
"Io Capitano" (Italy)
"Perfect Days" (Japan)
"Society of the Snow" (Spain)
"The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany)
"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)
Best Animated feature film
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Nimona"
"Robot Dreams"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Best Makeup and hairstyling
"Golda"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
"Society of the Snow"
Best Production design
"Barbie"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Napoleon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Best Film editing
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Best Cinematography
"El Conde"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Best Visual effects
"The Creator"
"Godzilla Minus One"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
"Napoleon"
2024 Oscars Date
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10. It will be hosted by US television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The awards will take place at 7 p.m. in the US, which means it will be aired at around 5.30 a.m. in India on Monday, March 11.