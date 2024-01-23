Who Is Nominated For An Oscar In 2024? See The Complete List Here

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The Oscars 2024 nominations announcement was streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, Oscars YouTube channel and other social media platforms of Academy.

"Oppenheimer" saw the most nominations - 13, which included nominations for best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

“Poor Things” was next with 11 nominations, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nominations against its name. One of the hits of the year "Barbie" received 8 Oscar nominations.