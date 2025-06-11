New AC Temperature Rule In India: How Does It Compare With Global Standards?
As India proposes capping AC temperatures between 20°C and 28°C, similar initiatives across countries reveal a growing global consensus on measures to save energy.
The government is planning to implement new rules that will standardise the operating temperature range of all air conditioners — from home units to those in hotels and vehicles — between 20°C and 28°C. The move, aimed at curbing energy consumption during peak summer demand, is part of a push to improve efficiency and reduce strain on the national power grid.
According to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the government’s proposal to regulate minimum AC temperature is aimed at curbing excessive cooling, as India grapples with record-breaking heatwaves and surging electricity demand. The Minister revealed the government’s proposal to set the AC temperature between 20°C and 28°C at a recent event in Delhi.
But how does this compare with what the rest of the world is doing?
Global Shift Toward Cooling Efficiency
Across the world, countries facing similar energy and climate concerns have introduced recommended or mandatory AC temperature guidelines, many of which align closely with India’s proposed 20°C to 28°C range.
Japan
Japan’s Cool Biz campaign promoted a more relaxed dress code in offices, urging employees to swap formal suits and ties for short-sleeved, open-collared shirts. It also recommended setting office air conditioners to 28°C to conserve energy.
Spain
The Spanish government has mandated that offices, shops and other establishments should not set air conditioning below 27°C during summer, as part of efforts to reduce the country’s energy consumption and curb reliance on imported fuel. The rules also restricted heaters from being set above 19°C in winter.
South Korea
In South Korea, especially in Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government Ordinance on Energy mandates that air conditioning temperatures in buildings during the summer months (June to September) be set at 26°C or higher.
In 2021, the South Korean government had even urged local governments and public offices nationwide to turn off their air conditioners for 30 minutes each day to help prevent potential blackouts.
Singapore
In Singapore, ‘Go 25’ movement urges households, businesses and buildings to set their air conditioning at 25°C or higher. The government-backed initiative is aimed at cutting energy usage, supporting sustainable cooling practices and strengthening long-term climate resilience.
United States
In the United States, the US Department of Energy recommends setting air conditioners to around 78°F (25°C) when at home and awake.
China
In China, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment recommends that air conditioner thermostats be set no lower than 26°C in summer and no higher than 20°C in winter. This is part of a national push to conserve energy, protect resources and encourage environmentally responsible behaviour.
India’s planned regulation is stricter at the lower end (20°C), compared to other countries that often start limits around 25°C or higher. But it offers a broader range (20°C to 28°C) instead of enforcing a single minimum level.
Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary at the Ministry of Power, noted that raising AC temperature by even 1°C can cut power usage by up to 6%, helping avoid massive infrastructure costs, reported Bloomberg.
While the Indian government has announced the intention to roll out this rule, specific timelines and enforcement mechanisms are still awaited. Appliance makers may need to reprogramme AC systems or issue firmware updates to comply.