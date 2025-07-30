M&M's Rajesh Jejurikar Congratulates Brother Shailesh For Top Role At P&G: 'As His Family, I'm Delighted..'
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., (M&M) congratulated his brother Shailesh for his new role as chief executive officer (CEO) at the leading global FMCG giant, Procter & Gamble.
"I will congratulate my brother, Shailesh, for getting to lead one of the top 25 valuable companies in the world. Procter & Gamble is a company we have all admired over our years. I, as an Indian and a part of his family, am delighted that he gets this opportunity," he said in a video statement.
"Having spent time and openness and willingness to learn and go around taking different assignments around the world has been one of his key strengths," he said. Rajesh called his brother a "holistic person" who builds relationships, loves to travel, read, stay fit and is fond of sports.
"This is a message to the young: live life holistically. Indulge in multiple things and broaden your perspectives. Its not just academics, in the real world we have to connect and enjoy the moment," he said.
Shailesh Jejurikar is set to become the CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Jan. 1, 2026. He will be the first Indian to lead the American consumer durables giant in its 187-year history. Jejurikar is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the US multinational firm and will replace current CEO Jon Moeller.
Jejurikar has worked at P&G for 36 years and with his elevation to the CEO position, he is set to join the growing list of Indian leaders at the helm of global brands. These include Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Neal Mohan of YouTube and Leena Nair of Chanel, among others. The company announced Jejurikar’s promotion on Tuesday.
P&G is an Ohio-based consumer goods company known for brands like Tide, Ariel and Pampers. Jejurikar’s appointment comes amid rapidly changing consumer habits globally.
The 58-year-old incoming CEO has remained with P&G since the beginning of his career. He joined the firm in 1989 as an assistant brand manager in India after earning his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. Since then, he has held diverse leadership roles across regions and categories.