M&M's Rajesh Jejurikar Congratulates Brother Shailesh For Top Role At P&G: 'As His Family, I'm Delighted..'

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., (M&M) congratulated his brother Shailesh for his new role as chief executive officer (CEO) at the leading global FMCG giant, Procter & Gamble.

"I will congratulate my brother, Shailesh, for getting to lead one of the top 25 valuable companies in the world. Procter & Gamble is a company we have all admired over our years. I, as an Indian and a part of his family, am delighted that he gets this opportunity," he said in a video statement.

"Having spent time and openness and willingness to learn and go around taking different assignments around the world has been one of his key strengths," he said. Rajesh called his brother a "holistic person" who builds relationships, loves to travel, read, stay fit and is fond of sports.

"This is a message to the young: live life holistically. Indulge in multiple things and broaden your perspectives. Its not just academics, in the real world we have to connect and enjoy the moment," he said.