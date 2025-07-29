Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar? P&G Appoints India-Born Executive As Its Global CEO
With his elevation as the CEO, Shailesh Jejurikar is set to join the growing list of Indian leaders at the helm of global brands.
Shailesh Jejurikar is set to become the CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Jan. 1, 2026. He will be the first Indian to lead the American consumer durables giant in its 187-year history. Jejurikar is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the US multinational firm and will replace current CEO Jon Moeller.
Jejurikar has worked at P&G for 36 years and with his elevation to the CEO position, he is set to join the growing list of Indian leaders at the helm of global brands. These include Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Neal Mohan of YouTube and Leena Nair of Chanel, among others. The company announced Jejurikar’s promotion on Tuesday.
P&G is an Ohio-based consumer goods company known for brands like Tide, Ariel and Pampers. Jejurikar’s appointment comes amid rapidly changing consumer habits globally.
The 58-year-old incoming CEO has remained with P&G since the beginning of his career. He joined the firm in 1989 as an assistant brand manager in India after earning his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. Since then, he has held diverse leadership roles across regions and categories.
He joined P&G’s global leadership team in 2014. As CEO of P&G’s $30 billion Fabric & Home Care division, he has led strong growth for brands such as Tide, Ariel, Febreze, and Downy.
In his current role, Jejurikar oversees P&G’s Enterprise Markets. This includes Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions. He is also responsible for the company’s critical business enablers such as information technology (IT), global business services, manufacturing and sales.
A Mumbai native, Jejurikar studied at Elphinstone College and IIM Lucknow. He also attended Hyderabad Public School, which is also the alma mater of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
He has also served on the boards of Otis Worldwide and The Christ Hospital and has been involved in P&G’s global sustainability efforts.
On his appointment, P&G Board Lead Director Joe Jimenez said, “Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G’s leadership team, with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and markets.”
“He is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create,” the top executive added.