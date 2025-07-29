Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar? P&G Appoints India-Born Executive As Its Global CEO

Shailesh Jejurikar is set to become the CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Jan. 1, 2026. He will be the first Indian to lead the American consumer durables giant in its 187-year history. Jejurikar is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the US multinational firm and will replace current CEO Jon Moeller.

Jejurikar has worked at P&G for 36 years and with his elevation to the CEO position, he is set to join the growing list of Indian leaders at the helm of global brands. These include Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Neal Mohan of YouTube and Leena Nair of Chanel, among others. The company announced Jejurikar’s promotion on Tuesday.

P&G is an Ohio-based consumer goods company known for brands like Tide, Ariel and Pampers. Jejurikar’s appointment comes amid rapidly changing consumer habits globally.

The 58-year-old incoming CEO has remained with P&G since the beginning of his career. He joined the firm in 1989 as an assistant brand manager in India after earning his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. Since then, he has held diverse leadership roles across regions and categories.