ITR Filing Due Date Extension Expected Amid Complaints Of Portal Glitches? Check Latest Updates

With the ITR filing deadline for FY 2024-25 just three days away, taxpayers and chartered accountants are urging the government to extend the deadline, citing persistent glitches in the e-filing portal.

The original deadline of July 31 was extended till September 15 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The extension was given due to updates in ITR forms and Excel utilities.

The September 15 deadline for FY25 ITR applies to taxpayers not subject to tax audit. This deadline covers individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities using ITR forms 1 to 4. It mainly includes those earning from salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. It also applies to small businesses and professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE).