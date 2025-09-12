ITR Filing Due Date Extension Expected Amid Complaints Of Portal Glitches? Check Latest Updates
So far, the government has not indicated any plan to extend the ITR filing deadline beyond September 15.
With the ITR filing deadline for FY 2024-25 just three days away, taxpayers and chartered accountants are urging the government to extend the deadline, citing persistent glitches in the e-filing portal.
The original deadline of July 31 was extended till September 15 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The extension was given due to updates in ITR forms and Excel utilities.
The September 15 deadline for FY25 ITR applies to taxpayers not subject to tax audit. This deadline covers individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities using ITR forms 1 to 4. It mainly includes those earning from salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. It also applies to small businesses and professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE).
Why You May Face Issues With Tax Filing Now?
Till September 11, a total of 5,47,93,630 income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for Assessment Year 2025–26, according to the I-T Department. In AY 2024–25, more than 7.28 crore ITRs were filed. This means that significantly fewer returns have been filed this year, and now just three days are left.
With the deadline approaching fast, social media is flooded with appeals from individual taxpayers and chartered accountants as they seek more time to file their ITR. Many CAs and tax professionals have raised complaints over technical glitches, delayed ITR processing and compliance burden.
The Advocates Tax Bar Association (ATBA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have requested the government to extend the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025–26. Several other professional bodies also requested the government to extend the deadline due to the technical glitches and the short window of compliance deadlines for various categories.
Will The Govt Extend ITR Deadline?
So far, the government has not indicated any plan to extend the ITR filing deadline beyond Sept. 15. In its latest press release issued on Sept. 7, the government reminded the citizens that the last day to file taxes for FY25 remains September 15. This means that those who still haven't filed their ITR should not wait until the last moment.
What Happens If You Miss Filing ITR By September 15?
Taxpayers who are yet to file their ITR need to note that delaying the ITR returns beyond the deadline can attract penalties. They will still be allowed to file their returns till Dec. 31 of the ongoing AY, unless the government extends the due date.
A late fee of Rs 5,000 is charged if the ITR is filed after the due date. However, if the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the fee is limited to Rs 1,000. Additionally, a delay also attracts 1% interest per month on the unpaid tax amount.
Hence, taxpayers must try to file their ITRs to avoid penalties and notices from the I-T Department.