Independence Day 2025: Here Are Some Short Speeches For Students To Deliver On Aug. 15

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Aug. 15, 2025, commemorating the historic occasion of the country's freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools and colleges across the country mark the occasion with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events and speeches by students.

For many young speakers, it’s a proud moment to stand before their peers and talk about what Independence Day means to them. Every year, Independence Day celebrations provide an opportunity for school students to hone their public speaking skills while spreading the message of patriotism, nationhood and unity.

Here are a few short and simple speech samples for the parents and students to effortlessly prepare a speech for the Independence Day celebration at schools.