Independence Day 2025: Is It 78th Or 79th Independence Day On August 15? Check Theme, Celebrations And More
India will celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, with a theme of 'Naya Bharat', which aims to achieve a prosperous nation by 2047.
As India prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, 2025, a wave of patriotic enthusiasm is gripping the nation. This significant day, which marks the end of nearly two centuries of British colonial rule in 1947, is a time for reflection, remembrance, and a renewed commitment to the nation's future.
Here's what you need to know about India's Independence Day, also known as Swatantrata Diwas.
Is it the 78th or 79th Independence Day?
A question that often pops up is whether this is India's 78th or 79th Independence Day. The answer is the 79th. While it's been 78 years since India gained freedom, the first celebration took place on August 15, 1947, which makes this year the 79th.
India's 79th Independence Day: What Is The Theme?
The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Naya Bharat,' which means 'New India.' It reflects a vision for the future, one that sees India as a developed and prosperous nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence. The focus is squarely on inclusive growth, national development, and tapping into the power of its youth to build a stronger, more confident India.
India's 79th Independence Day: Where to Watch the Celebrations Live?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation's 79th Independence Day celebration from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. As is tradition, he will hoist the national flag and deliver a much-anticipated address to the country.
For those who want to watch live, the speech will be broadcast on Doordarshan and streamed on several platforms. You can catch the live coverage on the official YouTube channels of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as well as on the PMO's Facebook page and website, pmindia.gov.in.
NDTV Profit will also be live-streaming the speech on its official YouTube channel.
India's 79th Independence Day Celebration Schedule
As the celebrations get underway at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other officials. After a brief escort to the Saluting Base, he'll receive a Guard of Honour from a joint team of the Armed Forces and Delhi Police.
The Prime Minister will then move to the ramparts for the main event: the hoisting of the national flag. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist him as a 21-gun salute rings out. The Air Force band, including Agniveer Vayu musicians, will play the National Anthem while two Mi-17 helicopters perform a special fly-past. One helicopter will carry the National Flag while the other displays a flag dedicated to Operation Sindoor, according to a PIB release.
India's 79th Independence Day Special Guests
Eighty-five village sarpanchs from 26 states and union territories have been invited as special guests to witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in recognition of their pioneering contributions to rural transformation.
Among the invitees is Prema Devi, mukhiya of Motipur gram panchayat in Bihar's Samastipur, whose leadership has made her village a model of waste-to-energy and water management.
In Gujarat, Sultanpur village under Sarpanch Shashikant Bhupendrabhai Patel has emerged as a model of environmental responsibility. The panchayat passed a resolution against plastic, promoted cloth bags, and built a community toilet with Braille signage, the first of its kind in the state, the officials said.
From Rajasthan, Kusum Singh of Rarah Gram Panchayat in Bharatpur has combined her nursing background with technology-driven governance.
Maharashtra's Nigve Dumala Gram Panchayat in Kolhapur, led by Deepali Uttam Chougule, has achieved near-total sanitation coverage with solid waste segregation and recycling systems.
- with inputs from PTI