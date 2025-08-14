Independence Day 2025: Is It 78th Or 79th Independence Day On August 15? Check Theme, Celebrations And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation's 79th Independence Day celebration from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. As is tradition, he will hoist the national flag and deliver a much-anticipated address to the country.

For those who want to watch live, the speech will be broadcast on Doordarshan and streamed on several platforms. You can catch the live coverage on the official YouTube channels of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as well as on the PMO's Facebook page and website, pmindia.gov.in.

NDTV Profit will also be live-streaming the speech on its official YouTube channel.