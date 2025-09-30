Google's Cricket-Themed Doodle Marks The Start Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Google unveiled a colourful Doodle to celebrate the opening of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Google has unveiled a colourful Doodle to mark the beginning of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which starts on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Guwahati, Assam. The 13th edition of the tournament, first played in 1973, runs until Nov. 2 in venues across India and Sri Lanka.
This year, eight teams, including defending champions Australia, will battle for the sport’s most prestigious trophy. India, co-hosting the tournament for the fourth time, will aim for their maiden World Cup title. The opening fixture features hosts India taking on Sri Lanka.
Google's Cricket-Themed Doodle
The special artwork captures the spirit of the tournament by creatively weaving cricket elements into Google's iconic logo. The design features bold and colourful 3D lettering. A cricket bat and pink ball replace two of the letters. On the right, a set of stumps completes the wordmark. The doodle highlights the global appeal of the World Cup as well as the growth of women’s cricket.
Google’s Previous Cricket Tribute
This is not the first time Google has celebrated women’s cricket. During the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 too, the company released a doodle featuring a cricket ball as one of the "O"s, alongside illustrations of women players batting, fielding and appealing. That tournament, held in the United Arab Emirates, saw 10 teams compete, with New Zealand lifting the trophy.
ALSO READ
How To Watch The ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Kicks Off Today
The 50-over tournament features 31 matches across India and Sri Lanka, with eight top teams competing for cricket’s most coveted women’s trophy. The Women’s World Cup was first held in 1973, two years before the men’s edition.
India has previously staged the event in 1978, 1997 and 2013. Despite reaching the finals twice (1978 and 2017), the trophy has so far eluded them. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, India opens against Sri Lanka.
Teams To Watch In 2025
Australia, the most successful side with seven titles, aims to extend its dominance. Other contenders include England, ranked second, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies.
Venues And Schedule
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 spans five venues, four in India and one in Sri Lanka. It runs until Nov. 2. Sri Lanka will host all its league matches except the opener against India and a group game against Bangladesh.