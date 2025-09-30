Google's Cricket-Themed Doodle Marks The Start Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Google has unveiled a colourful Doodle to mark the beginning of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which starts on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Guwahati, Assam. The 13th edition of the tournament, first played in 1973, runs until Nov. 2 in venues across India and Sri Lanka.

This year, eight teams, including defending champions Australia, will battle for the sport’s most prestigious trophy. India, co-hosting the tournament for the fourth time, will aim for their maiden World Cup title. The opening fixture features hosts India taking on Sri Lanka.